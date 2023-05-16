The Crawford County Dairy Princess committee hosted its 51st annual Dairy Princess Pageant on May 13 at Pleasantview Alliance Church.
Emily Wright, the daughter of Kevin and Kim Wright of Cochranton, was named the 2023-2024 Crawford County Dairy Princess. Also, Abagail Bryan was sashed a 2023-2024 Dairy Ambassador. Rounding out the 2023-2024 Dairy Royalty team are two Dairy Misses, Emma Waddell, the daughter of Josh and Hayley Waddell, and Devri Hart, the daughter of Joe and Heidi Hart of Cochranton.
The Dairy Princess candidates presented a speech and skit that would be appropriate to use in the upcoming year to help educate the public about the dairy industry.
Wright won the best speech award with her presentation, “On the Case: Unmasking the Truth about Trendy Dairy Imposters.” She also won for Best Skit with her entry, “Real Dairy Products, Where Are You?”
The Dairy Miss girls, who are ages 8 through 12, were asked various knowledge questions about the dairy industry and will assist the princess and ambassador throughout the year.
Holly Wetherell, a 2022-2023 Dairy Miss, also presented her speech for the audience.
Last year’s team was presented with gifts of appreciation, and a farewell speech was given by the 2022-2023 Crawford County Dairy Princess, Lauryn Irwin. The committee commended Irwin and all the 2022-2023 royalty team for their hard work last year.
If an organization would like to have the dairy promotion team attend an event, contact Chris Waddell at (814) 720-5584.
