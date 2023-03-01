The Crawford County Military History Roundtable will meet Friday at 10 a.m. First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St.
Having covered the Korean Peninsula during the five years following the end of World War II (1945-49), the meetings March through May will consist of an overview of the Korean conflict (1950-53) through five phases.
The meeting will consider Phase 1 (June 27 to Sept. 15, 1950) during which U.S. and U.N. forces would arrive in Korea through the port of Pusan. Initially an attempt was made to push the North Korean forces back, but unable to do so until sufficient U.N. reinforcements arrived, the decision was made to stand firm and preserve a defensive line, referred to as the Pusan Perimeter.
If time permits, Phase 2 (Sept. 19 to Nov. 2, 1950) will be presented. Additional U.N. reinforcements, together with the Inchon landing of the U.S. X Corps, made possible a change in strategy from defensive to offensive, resulting in taking back Seoul, capturing Pyongyang, and reaching the Yalu River.
Meetings are on the first Friday of the month September through May, except December. Due to Good Friday, the Roundtable will meet April 14.
Roundtable meetings are open to the public.
• More information: Call Thomas K. Barratt, coordinator, at (814) 337-1966, or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
