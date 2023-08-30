Military History Roundtable
The September meeting of the Military History Roundtable will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur was the son of another American general, Arthur MacArthur, who served in the Civil War, the American Indian wars, the Spanish-American War (1898), and the Philippine-American War (1899-1902). In January 1900, Arthur was appointed brigadier general in the Regular Army and was appointed military governor of the Philippines with command of the Eighth Corps.
Douglas was the third son of Arthur and Mary Hardy MacArthur. He was born Jan. 26, 1880, at Little Rock Arkansas and died April 5, 1964, in Washington, D.C.
Douglas graduated from West Point in 1903 with the highest honors in his class. During his career, he had numerous assignments, including division commander of combat operations in France during World War I and in the Rhine occupation that followed. During the 1920s he initiated far-reaching reforms while superintendent at West Point.
MacArthur is probably best known for his World War II service. Following the war he was stationed in Tokyo as commander in chief, Far East, the postwar occupation of Japan, until being fired by President Truman on April 11, 1951.
When the Korean War began in 1950, MacArthur was soon selected to command United Nations forces there. Because Douglas MacArthur’s military activity is so extensive, the September presentation will be restricted to his personality and activity as the U.N. commander until his dismissal in 1951.
Roundtable meetings are open to the public.
