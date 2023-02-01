The Crawford County Military History Roundtable will meet Friday at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville, for the February presentation of "The Battle of Midway."
The public is invited to attend.
The United States entered World War II and initiated military action in the Pacific Region in direct response to the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Since the 1930s, the Japanese had been aggressively expanding their empire, which they called the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere. Japan’s main motivation was its need for resources — such as oil, rubber, tin and nickel — for military armaments. To get these they conquered countries, territories and islands rich in these resources.
Japan realized that the only Pacific power with the capability of countering its aggressive action was the United States. Thus the attack on Pearl Harbor was not to gain territory from the U.S., but to prevent its interference with Japan’s territorial acquisition by destroying the Pacific Fleet.
Serendipitously, the American aircraft carriers were at sea, and they would prove to be the queen of naval warfare.
By the end of 1941, Japan had accomplished Phase One of its plan with relatively little serious opposition, having acquired resource areas on the western coast of Asia and islands in the South Pacific.
Very importantly, Phase Two contained provisions for securing Japan itself and its acquisitions, as well as including additional territorial gains, e.g., acquisitions in Australia, the Fiji Islands, Samoa, the Aleutian Islands and Midway.
The Americans had succeeded in decrypting the Japanese naval code. While they misinterpreted the messaging with respect to Pearl Harbor, they accurately interpreted the code with respect to Japanese activities during Phase Two.
The Doolittle Raid occurred on April 18, 1942. Sixteen bombers took off from the aircraft carrier USS Hornet, 600 miles from Japan. While the raid inflicted minimal material damage on Japanese soil, it exposed the vulnerabilities of the Japanese homeland. As the raid was mounted by an aircraft carrier task force, it consequently highlighted to the Japanese the dangers the home islands could face until the destruction of the American carrier forces was achieved.
Admiral Yamamoto now perceived that it was essential to complete the destruction of the United States Navy begun at Pearl Harbor. His proposal to achieve this was by attacking and occupying the Midway Atoll, an objective, which he assessed, the Americans would be certain to fight for since Midway was close enough to threaten Hawaii.
As a result of a compromise with Japan’s General Naval Staff, Yamamoto had to split his aircraft carrier group. This turned out to be a huge strategic mistake on the part of Japan.
Two carriers and one light carrier were sent to defend Port Moresby on the southern side of New Guinea, key to protecting Japan’s acquisitions and preventing U.S. access to Australia. The ensuing Battle of the Coral Sea resulted in damage to one of Japan’s carriers, the sinking of the USS Lexington, and significant damage to the USS Yorktown which returned to Hawaii for repairs.
Additional Japanese naval forces were sent to the Aleutian Islands, the intent being to divert attention away from Midway, but the American success at decryption allowed the Americans to counter this action without ”taking the bait."
The events of the Battle of Midway took place from the Americans first sighting Japanese naval forces on June 3 through 7, 1942.
The bulk of the battle took place on June 4, 1942. It involved all the planes on Midway: three American aircraft carriers — the Yorktown, the Enterprise and the Hornet; and four Japanese carriers — the Soryu, the Hiryu, the Kaga and the Akagi.
Initially, the Japanese forces appeared to be superior in every respect. However, while Admiral Nagumo’s performance was “textbook correct," the battle “unknowns” caused his decisions to constitute tactical errors.
• More information: Contact Dr. Thomas K. Barratt, coordinator, at (814) 337-1966 or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
