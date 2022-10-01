The Korean Conflict, sometimes referred to as “The Forgotten War”, will be the topic for the Military History Roundtable during the 2022-2023 season.
The topic for Friday’s meeting will be “The Korean Conflict – Introduction and Background.”
Subsequent monthly meetings will investigate the officers and soldiers on each side followed by major events in chronological order.
Meetings will be on the first Friday of the month at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville, September through May, except December. The April meeting will be April 14 because of Good Friday.
Roundtable meetings are open to the public. The public is invited and welcome to attend.
• More information: Call Thomas K. Barratt at (814) 337-1966 or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
