The Crawford County Military History Roundtable will meet Friday at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville.
The topics will be the planning involving North Korea, the USSR and Communist China for the invasion of South Korea by North Korea beginning on June 25, 1950, and Lt. Gen. Walton H. Walker, who commanded United Nations Forces during the Korean Conflict from the onset on June 25, 1950, through Dec. 23, 1950, when he died in an auto crash just north of Seoul. Incorrect meeting information was published in Wednesday’s Tribune.
Meetings are held on the first Friday of the month September through May, except December.
Due to Good Friday falling on April 7, the Roundtable will meet April 14.
Roundtable meetings are open to the public. The public is invited to attend.
• More information: Contact Dr. Thomas K. Barratt, coordinator, at (814) 337-1966 or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
