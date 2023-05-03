The May meeting of the Military History Roundtable will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville.
North Korea launched a full-scale invasion across the 38th parallel into South Korea on June 25, 1950. On July 7, 1950, the U.N. Security Council recommended the establishment of a unified U.N. command in Korea under a U.S. commander.
President Harry Truman appointed Gen. Douglas MacArthur as commander-in-chief of United Nations Command. On April 11, 1951, following MacArthur’s dismissal, Gen. Matthew Ridgway succeeded him. These generals were stationed in Japan, although they occasionally visited the Korean Peninsula.
The presentation will consist of biographical sketches of the U.N. ground force commanders on the Korean Peninsula during the conflict. In order, they are the following generals:
• Walton Walker (July 7, 1950 to Dec. 23, 1950)
• Matthew Ridgway (Dec. 26, 1950 to April 11, 1951)
• James VanFleet (April 14, 1951 to May 12, 1952)
• Mark Clark (May 12, 1952 to Feb. 11, 1953)
• Maxwell Taylor (Feb. 11, 1953 to end of the conflict).
The armistice agreement was signed at 10 a.m. on July 27, 1953. All fighting stopped 12 hours later.
Roundtable meetings are open to the public.
• More information: Contact coordinator Thomas K. Barratt (814) 337-1966 or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.