The April meeting of the Military History Roundtable will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, the second Friday of the month, at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville.
Phase 3 of the Korean War (Nov. 3, 1950-Jan. 24, 1952) deals with the Communist Chinese Force (CCF) intervention resulting in the loss of all territorial gains by U.N. forces in the earlier phases.
Phase 4 addresses the U.N. counteroffensive actions between January 21 through April 1951 and the spring offensive of the CCF beginning on April 22 through July 1951.
Phase 5 (July 9, 1951-July 27, 1953) covers the armistice talks and military battles which took place during the period of the talks.
The May meeting will be held on May 5, the first Friday of the month, at 10 a.m. at the church.
Roundtable meetings are open to the public.
• More information: Call Thomas K. Barratt, coordinator, at (814) 337-1966, or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
