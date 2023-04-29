The Crawford County Envirothon will take place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stainbrook Park and Crawford County Conservation District, Meadville, starting at Shelter 1.
Forty-eight students from grades nine to 12, in teams of five, will answer questions on nature and conservation at five test stations: Aquatics, Forestry, Soils, Wildlife, and the 2023 Current Issue “Adapting to a Changing Climate.” The students comprise 10 teams and represent three schools: Conneaut Area Senior High, Saegertown Junior-Senior High School and Titusville High School. Prizes will be awarded at the local competition and winning teams will go on to the Pennsylvania State Envirothon at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg on May 24.
The Envirothon is a product of Pennsylvania’s conservations districts. They are assisted by professionals from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the state Fish & Boat Commission, Penn State Cooperative Extension, PA Sea Grant, the state Department of Environmental Protection, and the state Department of Education. Local sponsors include Meadville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 and the PA Trappers Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.