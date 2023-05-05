Conservation District Week was observed April 23-29. Crawford County Conservation District started the week with its annual tree seedling sale on April 21 for Earth Day and followed with a nature photo walk through the woods on April 25.
Trees are an important part of Pennsylvania’s landscape and history, providing a wealth of benefits and ecological services to the residents and visitors of the commonwealth. Thanks to enthusiastic tree planters, this year the district sold 4,273 tree seedlings.
The district’s seedling sale is an annual fundraiser to help support its educational programing and district activities held at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
The district is located at 21742 German Road, Meadville.
• More information about upcoming events: Call (814) 763-5269, or visit the district’s Facebook page or website, crawfordconservation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.