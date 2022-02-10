Crawford County Community Council is seeking nominations for the Elmer M. Nelson Award of Excellence.
The mission of the council is to connect those needing services to those who care using information sharing, identifying community needs and collaborating to enhance services and helping create a socially inclusive and caring place to live.
This award goes to a Crawford County professional and a volunteer who has gone above and beyond in the field of social service to help county residents. The form may be obtained through the council’s Facebook group or by emailing ccccsecretary@outlook.com.
Members of the council and non-members are encouraged to nominate a worthy professional or volunteer.
The nomination is due by noon March 4. The award will be announced at the organization’s regularly scheduled meeting at noon April 8.
The meeting will be held at Hoss’s, 18817 Smock Highway, Meadville. Friday is the next regularly scheduled meeting where the speaker is Rose Hillard. The topic is human trafficking.
Reservations are needed to attend and if dining or not. Lunch buffet or other menu options are able to be ordered just before the presentation.
Questions and reservations also are answered at ccccsecretay@outlook.com.