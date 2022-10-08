The Crawford County Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville.
Jim Cihon will present “William Clarke Quantrill: The Man, His Actions, and His Traveling Bones.” The public is invited and welcome to attend.
Quantrill was born in Dover, Ohio. As one of the most notorious of the Confederate guerilla fighters, Quantrill has been described as being the “Bloodiest man in the annals of America.” However, according to some, he was a genuine patriotic folk-hero. He was the leader of the Missouri Partisan Rangers and guerilla gang during the Civil War. He became notorious for his leadership skills, his excellent horsemanship and his warfare tactics. A book about his life was titled, “The Devil Knows How To Ride.”
Among his men were William “Bloody Bill” Anderson, Frank and Jesse James, and the Younger brothers. The guerilla force’s most famous — or infamous — action was the sacking and burning of Lawrence, Kansas. On Aug. 19, 1863, Quantrill led 450 men down the main street, yelling and shooting. The two squads of Union soldiers present were slaughtered in their tents. As soon as he saw the town was his, Quantrill shouted to his men, “Kill! Kill! Lawrence must be thoroughly cleansed, and the only way to cleanse it is to kill! Kill!” By 9 a.m., 183 men and boys who were “old enough to carry a rifle” had been killed, the business district was in ruins and 200 houses were burnt.
By the spring of 1865, Quantrill was leading just a few dozen men. He was shot on May 10 in western Kentucky and died on June 6 at the age of 27. But the story does not end there. If a body is to be buried in the ground, it generally all goes in one spot. Not if you were Quantrill. He is buried in three graves in three states. The last two burials were in October 1992. In Missouri, 600 attended, including an honor guard of the 5th Missouri Infantry, C.S.A., in full Confederate regalia. In Ohio, two maintenance men were the only “honor guard.”
• More information: Contact Thomas K. Barratt, coordinator, at (814) 337-1966 or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
