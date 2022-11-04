The Crawford County Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville. The public is invited and welcome to attend.
The title of the program is “Raid, Murder and Retribution — The Destruction of the Weldon Railroad, December 1864,” which will be presented by George Deutsch, executive director, emeritus, of the Hagen History Center.
The Weldon Railroad was one of the last important supply lines for Robert E. Lee’s Confederate army besieged around Richmond and Petersburg during the last winter of the Civil War. In December 1864, Union commanders U.S. Grant and George Meade ordered a massive raid of over 20,000 men to destroy the railroad all the way to the North Carolina border.
What began as a straightforward military strike by troops (including this region’s 83rd Pennsylvania volunteers), deteriorated into a vicious foray against the local civilian population, fueled by copious amounts of confiscated whiskey. This was followed by brutal retaliatory murders of isolated Union stragglers. The malicious cycle then escalated into the burning of wide swaths of civilian homes and the wanton destruction of foodstuffs. It was war at its most brutal level.
Deutsch will explore this little-known action, often from the point of view of local soldiers who participated in the raid.
More information: Contact Thomas K. Barratt at (814) 337-1966 or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.