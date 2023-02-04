The Crawford County Civil War Roundtable will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville.
The public is invited to attend.
The title of the talk is “Prentice Bresee,” presented by John Lawrence, Civil War Roundtable member. Bresee was a Richmond Township Civil War veteran.
Cold Harbor, Five Forks, Petersburg and Appomattox Court House are among the engagements in which Bresee participated.
The Battle of Appomattox Court House was fought on April 9, 1865, near the town of Appomattox Court House, Virginia. It led to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender of his Army of Northern Virginia to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
Days earlier, Lee had abandoned the Confederate capital of Richmond and the city of Petersburg which had been under siege from June 1864 through March 1865. His goal was to rally the remnants of his beleaguered troops, meet Confederate reinforcements in North Carolina, and resume fighting.
However, the resulting Battle of Appomattox Court House, which lasted only a few hours, effectively brought the four-year Civil War to an end.
Lee formally surrendered at Appomattox Court House on April 12, 1865, exactly four years to the day after he initial firing on Fort Sumter which was the onset of the Civil War.
• More information: Call Dr. Thomas K. Barratt, coordinator, at (814) 337-1966 or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
