The Crawford County Civil War Roundtable meets Wednesday at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville. The public is invited.
A presentation titled “Lt. Col. Henry Shippen Huidekoper, Medal of Honor Recipient” will be presented by David Morfenski.
Huidekoper was born in Meadville on July 17, 1839, the son of Edgar and Frances Shippen Huidekoper.
He was the grandson of Harm Jan Huidekoper, who founded the Meadville theological school. Henry graduated from Harvard in 1862.
After graduating from Harvard, Huidekoper accepted a commission as an officer in the Union Army. He served in the Civil War as a captain, lieutenant-colonel, and colonel with the 150th Pennsylvania infantry, also known as the “Bucktails.”
On July 1, 1863, Huidekoper led his regiment on the “first day” battle of Gettysburg. For his actions during the battle, he received the Medal of Honor.
• More information: Call (814) 337-1966 or (814) 724-1413.
