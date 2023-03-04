The Crawford County Civil War Roundtable will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville. The public is invited and welcome to attend.
The title of the presentation is “More Bulls-Eyes and Misfires” presented by Steve Fabian, Civil War Roundtable member.
The casual Civil War historian knows the likes of such key people as Ulysses S. Grant, George McClellan, Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jackson. The War Between the States created many famous figures whose stories are well-told.
However, there are many lesser-known individuals that played important roles in the outcome of the war. “Bulls-Eyes and Misfires – Several Obscure Figures Whose Actions Affected the Civil War” will tell the stories of several of these Confederate and Union characters.
This talk will focus on how the personalities of Henry Heth, James Wolfe Ripley, James Keith Boswell and Robert Smalls, and their contributions or lack thereof, impacted the war.
• More information: Call Dr. Thomas K. Barratt, coordinator, at (814) 337-1966 or Jim Cihon at (814) 724-1413.
