The Crawford County Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. of PA met on July 9 for its regular monthly meeting at Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 on Dunham Road in Meadville.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) acceptance of the chapter’s cancellation of the Adopt a Highway contract was confirmed. PennDOT has issued thanks to the chapter for its many years of service to the community. The chapter was honored to serve in this manner for many years; unfortunately, as with many nonprofits, the chapter is facing a lack of enough able-bodied members to participate in this worthwhile endeavor.
The chapter is looking forward to its new Cash Bash Raffle in October with tickets now on sale, available from chapter members and at these summer festivals and fairs: Cambridge Springs Fireman’s Carnival, Cochranton Community Fair, Crawford County Fair, and Pumpkin Fest later in the fall. All members are encouraged to participate and the public is invited to join in attending the annual October fundraiser, which benefits the chapter’s Toyz-4-Kidz program in December.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Post 52. Officers meet immediately before the chapter meeting.
