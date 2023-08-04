The Crawford County Ag awards will be presented at an open program at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville.
Quilts of Valor will be awarded to Veterans involved in agriculture prior to the presentation of this year’s awards.
Recipients of the Hall of Fame awards are Laura Dengler, Saegertown, and Dennis and James Rynd, Cochranton.
The Ag-Industry award recipient is Marburger Farm Dairy, Evans City.
The program will also include the local commodity representatives. Light refreshments will be provided following the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.