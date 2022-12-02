Nearly 100 4-H leaders, 4-H’ers, and their families gathered at New Beginnings Church of God in Meadville on Nov. 21 to recognize the 4-H members and leaders for their accomplishments during the past year.
Ayla Riemann and Kendall Rose were recognized as the 2023 Outstanding 4-H’ers.
The Buckles & Breeches 4-H Club received the Outstanding 4-H Club Award. Their club has a membership of eleven youth who complete horse and pony projects. Buckles & Breeches strives to better the community through their involvement in multiple service projects and is committed to educating the youth on all aspects of horses by helping to coordinate hands on clinics and activities.
4-H Leaders received awards for their years of service as volunteer leaders. Highest esteem honors went to Larrie Rose Blystone who has volunteered with the 4-H program for the past 30 years.
4-H’ers receiving the Outstanding 4-H Project Book Awards were recognized. Members who attended regional, state and national events were introduced and received certificates. Each youth who participated in the various 4-H State Contests was presented with a pin. 4-H Horse Hoof Hours Awards, which is a multiple level award where members are recognized for spending 100 hour increments of time working with their 4-H project horses, were presented. Thirty-five Pennsylvania 4-H Clover Awards, which is a series of ladder awards that members climb as they progress through their 4-H participation, were awarded. Katie Arnett earned the top-honor Diamond Clover Award. She achieved this level after spending two years completing her “Community Hero Meet & Greet” service learning project. She will also be recognized by the state 4-H Office at the annual State Leadership Conference in State College in February 2023 for her achievement.
The Friend of 4-H Award recipient was Elaine Duncan. She is starting her 40th year as a volunteer with the Cochranton Blue Ribbon dairy 4-H Club and is also involved at the regional level with the Northwest District Dairy Show and at the state level on the State Junior Dairy Show Committee. She also serves as the chair of the Crawford County 4-H Dairy Department and has for many years. Any time there is a way she can educate, help, mentor and support our youth Elaine is right there busy as can be and pouring her heart into the 4-H program.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/crawford-county.
