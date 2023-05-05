Crawford County 4-H public auction will be conducted May 13 at 5 p.m. in Home Show No. 1 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Doors will open at 4 for inspection of new merchandise and gift certificates. Seating and refreshments will be available. Proceeds from the auction directly benefit the county’s 4-H members.
All items will be sold by auctioneers who have volunteered their services to 4-H this year. Terms of the auction are strictly cash and carry or known checks.
The auction is open to the public and the event is a program of Penn State Extension in Crawford County.
• More information: Contact the extension office at (814) 333-7460 or Paula Lucas, 4-H educator, at (814) 282-0108.
