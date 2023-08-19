The Crawford Central Community Foundation awarded its 2023 Pay It Forward Scholarships to graduating seniors, Zoe Hansen of Cochranton Junior-Senior High School and Isaiah (Charlie) Minor of Meadville Area Senior High School.
The scholarships, at $250 each, recognize a graduating senior from Meadville and Cochranton in the Crawford Central School District who best exemplify the spirit of giving back to his or her school and community. The recipients are nominated by their high school guidance counselors.
Hansen has been involved actively in the National Honor Society, marching band, junior varsity/varsity girls basketball and softball, and STEM Club. She also has served in leadership positions including Robotics/NTMA Club, Student Council, French Club and has been involved in the French Creek Community Theatre since 2011.
Hansen’s paying it forward in the community has included participation in the French Creek Valley Conservancy’s annual French Creek cleanup, running a livestream serve at her church on a weekly basis, and helping at Cochranton Elementary School’s Track and Field Day and Santa’s Workshop. Hansen will attend Robert Morris University this fall majoring in biomedical engineering.
Minor participated in the following activities at Meadville Area Senior High School — cross country, swimming and diving, and track and field teams, and the National Technical Honors Society. Minor pays it forward by helping neighbors with yard work. Future plans are to pursue an apprenticeship in the electrical field and acquire a journeyman’s License.
