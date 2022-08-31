St. Philip Church Recreation Center in Linesville is seeking crafters for its fair Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fair is sponsored by the Altar and Rosary Society of the church. Cost is $20. Email name and address to 84ejcjmc@gmail.com.

