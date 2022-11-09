Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds) Sensibly met Nov. 3. The meeting opened with prayer requests and was led by Earl Mook. This was followed by the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges, the pledge to the flag, and the reading of the minutes.
The next meeting will be the yearly Christmas auction on Nov. 10 and members are to bring a couple of items to be auctioned off for a fundraiser. Also, they will be collecting items for the food pantry. They need almost everything. These items need to be nonperishable and with no expired dates.
The Christmas party will be held Dec. 15 at Cochranton Presbyterian Church. There will be weigh-in only. Each person who wants to participate in a gift exchange is to take a $10 gift. A menu will be decided for the lunch afterward and different people will be assigned foods to bring.
Attendance: 14
Losses: Six
Gains: Five
Stayed the same: One
Leeway: Two
Best loser: Carrie Vandermark
Runner-up: None
Ha-ha: Betty Hart
Menu draw: Pamela Dean
Name tag: Peggy Knapp
KOPS fruit basket: Shirley Bimber
Challenge for next week: No fried foods.
The monthly report was given by Vandermark, being the best loser in October.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
