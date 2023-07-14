Pennsylvania 4-H’ers from around the state recently competed in the 4-H Animal Bowl and Skillathon Day that took place on Penn State’s University Park campus. The event hosted 109 youth ages 10-18 who participated in various events, including dairy bowl, horse bowl, hippology contest, livestock skillathon, and rabbit and cavy bowl and skillathon.
The rabbit and cavy bowl awarded first place to the Crawford County team of Emma Kennerknecht, Megan Yursic and Rachel Yursic.
In these events, youth apply knowledge related to animal care and ownership; animal health and biosecurity, quality assurance and food safety; animal housing and facilities; ethics and communication; and other topics.
During skillathons, youth put animal science knowledge into practice to make identifications and solve problems related to specific species and types of animals.
Bowls likewise provide an opportunity to showcase and expand animal science knowledge. Youth study educational resources and compete in rounds of questions.
