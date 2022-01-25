Rhaven Newsome of Linesville, an early childhood/elementary education Pre-K to 4 major, and Faith Ames of Titusville, an exercise science major, have been named to the Shippensburg University dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
County residents on Shippensburg University Dean's List
