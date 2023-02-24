Crawford County Democratic Committee (CCDC) holds an open house to meet state, county and local candidates, as well as to sign nomination petitions, Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at its headquarters, 926 Diamond Park, Meadville.
The event is open to all registered Democrats in the county and offers an opportunity to learn more about the May 16 primary and the offices and candidates to appear on the ballot. Light refreshments will be provided.
Democratic candidates for local and county offices and their representatives are invited to attend.
• More information: Contact CCDC Chair Lindsey Helfrey Scott at lindsey.helfrey@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.