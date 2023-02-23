David Church and his wife are bringing country music to the Academy Theatre on March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
David and his wife, Terri Lisa Church, have performed all over the United States, Canada and Europe, officials said in announcing the concert.
Known for his voice that naturally sounds so much like Hank Williams Sr., he makes you feel like “Hank” is there! This year would have marked the 100th birthday of Hank Williams Sr., and his songs are still being sold and heard on radio, in TV commercials, and sung by popular artists in all genres.
The country show is 90 minutes of foot-stomping, hand-clapping “honky-tonk and Hank.” The audience will hear some of the greatest hits of classic country music, including Williams, George Jones, Johnny Cash and more.
Church has a long list of accomplishments.
He was recently inducted into the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame/Museum in Cortland, and he’s been recognized by major guitar maker Martin Guitars with an endorsement.
Wrestling fans worldwide have heard Church’s voice on TV and video games on the popular song, “Gonna Punch Someone Tonight.”
Church has been featured in two books about country music, “Behind the Microphone” by legendary disc jockey Lew Dobbins,” and “Appalachian Dreamer” by longtime Nashville producer Dick McVey, who produced three of Church’s CDs.
Church has been named the “most requested and most popular artist” on the RFDTV network. From the iconic “Hank Williams” to his “roots/retro” country music, David and Terri Lisa have been lighting up the TV sets and stages throughout the U.S. “Midwest Country” is featured on Sunday nights.
Concert tickets are available at the box office Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., by phone at (814) 337-8000, or online at theacademytheatre.org.
Tickets ordered online are discounted from box office prices.
