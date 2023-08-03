The Clark Duncan Family Corn-a-Ment at the Cochranton Community Fair is at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The event by the Cochranton Junior Fair Board is looking for cornhole players and families to participate.
Registration will be 5:45 to 6 near the Horse Show Area in the fairgrounds. The entry fee is $20 per team.
A two-player team tagged as a “duo team” will have cash prizes of $100 for first place, $60 for second place and $40 for third.
A “family team” is two players with one member an adult and a young person 16 or under. The “family team” prize will be the family class entry fees and a custom set of cornhole bags. This competition has family-friendly rules and is double elimination.
• More information: Contact jfbcochranton@yahoo.com or call (814) 425-2207.
