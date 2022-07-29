The Clark Duncan Family Corn-a-ment at the Cochranton Community Fair will be conducted Tuesday at 6 p.m. by the Cochranton Junior Fair Board.
The event is looking for cornhole players and families to participate. Registration will be from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. near the horse show area in the fairgrounds.The entry fee is $20 per team.
A two-player team will have the chance to win prizes $100 for first place, second place, $60, and third place, $40.
The family team is to have two players with one member an adult and a young person 16 or under. The family team prize will be the family class entry fees and cornhole game with a custom set of cornhole bags. This competition has family-friendly rules and is double-elimination.
Sponsors of the event are the Duncan, Custead, Klink, Manning and Carter families. Kevin Mosier and Pattie Fields have donated the cornhole game and custom cornhole bags.
Proceeds will benefit the home show building.
• More information: Contact jfbcochranton@yahoo.com or call (814) 425-2207.
