The Rev. Daniel Corll has been named the 2023 Distinguished Alumnae for Excellence in Pastoral Ministry by Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
Recognition of the award recently was made at Alumnae Days at the seminary campus in Pittsburgh. Distinguished Alumnae also were recognized in the disciplines of Academia, Mission, Specialized Ministry and Creative Ministry.
Corll’s entire career has been devoted to pastoral ministry — before ordination and in retirement. He is a graduate of Westminster College (bachelor of arts) and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary (master of divinity and doctor of ministry). He was ordained a minister of word and sacrament in 1980 and retired in 2018. During his years in active ministry, he served churches in Pennsylvania and Ohio, including Mt. Pleasant United Presbyterian Church of Marshall Township, Wexford, for 27 years (now pastor emeritus).
In his retirement, Corll serves as part-time visitation pastor at First Presbyterian Church, Meadville. Beyond this work, he has served a number of presbytery roles, been the chaplain for his local volunteer fire department and senior care facility.
From 2007-17 he was a member of the board of directors (holding offices of president and vice president) for Presbytery Pastoral Care Network, a national network which advocates, educates, encourages and equips for pastoral care of clergy.
In 2008, Corll was named as a member of the Foundation for Reformed Theology sharing in teaching and studying select topics on Reformed Theology and Thought in a weeklong seminar group annually. In 2005, he was the recipient of a Lilly Endowment Pastoral Renewal Sabbatical Grant which included study and travel in Germany, Austria, Scotland, Wales and England. Additionally, the sabbatical funded a two week family trip to Alaska, and a week of woodcarving at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, North Carolina.
He is married to Debbie (Satterlee) Corll. They reside on a 95-acre farm in Vernon Township, where Debbie is the seventh consecutive generation of her family to reside there. They have four children and four grandchildren.
Corll enjoys travel, having made two trips to the Holy Lands. In addition to sabbatical travels, he has endured two high adventure backpacking/canoe trips to the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and Quetico Provincial Park and to Algonquin Provincial Park. In September 2018, Dan and Debbie were part of a delegation to France commemorating Meadville soldiers who liberated the town of Fismes from German forces during both World War I and World War II.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.