Longtime Allegheny Electric Cooperative Inc. Director Kathy Cooper-Winters received the Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association (PREA)’s highest honor, earning the Miracle Mile Eminent Service Award.
The award was presented in a special ceremony during the PREA/Allegheny Summer Meeting in State College.
“Kathy has shown a deep commitment to the electric cooperatives in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and the rural way of life — and we are all better for her contributions to our programs and services,” said PREA Chairman Leroy Walls in presenting the award. “She exemplifies the cooperative principle of concern for community and the service-minded ideals this award represents.”
On the Allegheny board, Cooper-Winters represents Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative (REC), where she has been a board member since 1988. She currently serves as Northwestern REC’s vice chair. Cooper-Winters has also served as Allegheny’s vice chair and treasurer, and currently chairs Allegheny’s Audit, Finance and Accounting Committee. She is also president of the National Cooperative Service Corporation Board of Directors.
In addition to her years of dedicated service to electric cooperatives, Cooper-Winters was recognized for her community service efforts, including her work with the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Since 2017, she has helped to present more than 150 hand-crafted quilts to local veterans in honor of their service.
Since 1970, PREA’s Miracle Mile Eminent Service Award has been presented to rural electric leaders or government/elected officials who have shown a commitment to the goals, ideals and objectives of the electric cooperative program. The special award includes a segment of that first “Miracle Mile” of electric distribution line erected in Pennsylvania in 1936.
