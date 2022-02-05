Crawford County Conservation District will hold a program on making maple syrup at home on March 1 at 4:30 p.m.
The event will be led by Mark Lewis, a forester with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Bureau of Forestry Service, and will take place at Stainbrook Park Shelter 1 at Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
Attendees will learn how to properly tap a tree, gather sap and turn that sap into syrup, as well as about all the supplies needed for the task.
Those attending should dress appropriately for the weather.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require preregistration and follow COVID protocol.
• More information or to register: Call Kathy Uglow at (814) 763-5269.