Attendees at an upcoming Woodcock Creek Nature Center event will have the chance take home herb seeds to start their own "tiny herb greenhouse."
The event, organized by the Crawford County Conservation District, will take place March 29 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Available herb seeds include basil, cilantro, dill and fennel, and can be planted outside or potted.
Cost of seeds and materials is $3. Preregistration is required by calling (814) 763-5269.
Kathy Uglow, district education specialist, will meet attendees at Shelter 1 for the program.