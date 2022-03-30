The Crawford County Conservation District will be accepting applications for the Patty Runnels Women in Science Scholarship starting Friday and running through May 6.
The $500 scholarship is available to a Crawford County student who is pursuing a college degree in a science discipline. It is named in honor of former Meadville resident Patty Runnels and funded by her family.
Runnels was active for about 40 years in the Environmental Alliance for Senior Involvement group and later the Crawford County Senior Environmental Corps (CCSEC), where she acted as secretary for the members and worked alongside her husband, Dick Runnels.
CCSEC, a water quality monitoring group, was administered through the Crawford County Conservation District, hosting monthly meetings, water testing events and macroinvertebrate studies.
Runnels was also a volunteer at Woodcock Creek Nature Center, assisting with some student field trips and environmental programs. She enjoyed taking part in the annual Great Backyard Bird County.
Additionally, she assisted at Allegheny College Creek Connections symposiums each year, as well as with Woodcock Lake and Pymatuning fish habitat building projects and the annual Linesville Fish Hatchery open houses.
Scholarship info and applications are available at the Crawford County Conservation District office, at 21742 German Road, Woodcock Township, or online at the district's website, crawfordconservation.org.
• More information: Contact District Manager Tracey Crawford or Environmental Educator Kathy Uglow at (814) 763-5269.