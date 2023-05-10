The 129th Conneaut Valley alumni dinner will be held May 27 at 6:30 p.m. All invitations have been mailed out. Anyone who has not received one may contact Wanetta Samuels at (814) 587-6088 or wsamuels0817@gmail.com and provide their name and address.

The following classes will be honored: 1943, 1948, 1953, 1958, 1963, 1968, 1973, 1978, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018, and will be adding the Conneaut Area Senior High Class of 2023. The class of 1973 will be honored as celebrating 50 years.

