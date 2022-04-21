Conneautville Amish Church will hold a benefit dinner Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Dinners, which feature chicken, are available as takeouts or dine-in.
Donations will go toward paying the community’s hospital bills.
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 12:53 am
