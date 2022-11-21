These students have been named to the honor roll at Conneaut Valley Middle School for the first grading period.
HIGH HONORS
Fifth Grade
Cayson Corey
Calla Fedinetz
James Gillette
Alicia Grout
Naia Harrington
Ryker Wolf
Sixth Grade
Eloise Agnew
Rylee Beebe
Paige Bish
Kaitlyn Darr
Hayden Dunham
Heath Godwin
Emily Lasko
Emma Moore
Oliver Starcheski
Melody Sumner
Ginamarie Ubinas
Jailynn Wetherell
Ashton Young
Seventh Grade
Avalee Agnew
Brooke Beebe
Michaella Bernhardt
Brooke Bish
Kevin Clark
Alexis Grout
Jonathan Haeck
Caleb Marwood
Shelby Miller
Bryce Nelson
Daniel Sadler
Kourtney Samuels
Jayce Taylor
Eighth Grade
Addison Barnes
Katarina Cameron
Jacob Hackworth
Adyson Mattera
Lucas Suchy
Averi Wolf
HONORS
Fifth Grade
Sian Banks
Paige Barnes
Monica Consider
Mason Harmon
Emmett Haylett
Helena Hunter
Harper Klobusnik
Paige Lehew
Kaylyn Marwood
Isaiah McLaughlin
Addison Medrick
Oliver Miller
Jacob Moore
Claudia Sadler
Gregory Stortz
Boe Wetherell
Sixth Grade
Seth Berry
Colton Bish
Winston Brady
Cora Burkey
Adelle Darr
Brynlee Martin
Hadley Mead
Chelsey Meader
Katelyn Zakostelecky
Seventh Grade
Marcus Bishop
Darryl Demico
Wyatt Fleeger
Alexis Hathy
Haylie Hoover
Taylor Klemm
Emily Maynard
Katlynn McCurdy
Chase McGrath
Jacob Melnick
Lauriana Miller
Eighth Grade
BreAnne Dendis
Angel Dillen
Lexus Gradler
Sarah Hershelman
Suzannah Hunter
Emmilyn Legnosky
Alexander Mattocks
Leighton Mead
Daniel Moore
Kaden Motter
Miah Peterson
Abigail Potts
Rory Robertson
Colin Russell
Payton Seitz
Graydon Starcheski
Callie Summerville
Virginia Ubinas
Blake White
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.