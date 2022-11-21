These students have been named to the honor roll at Conneaut Valley Middle School for the first grading period.

HIGH HONORS

Fifth Grade

Cayson Corey

Calla Fedinetz

James Gillette

Alicia Grout

Naia Harrington

Ryker Wolf

Sixth Grade

Eloise Agnew

Rylee Beebe

Paige Bish

Kaitlyn Darr

Hayden Dunham

Heath Godwin

Emily Lasko

Emma Moore

Oliver Starcheski

Melody Sumner

Ginamarie Ubinas

Jailynn Wetherell

Ashton Young

Seventh Grade

Avalee Agnew

Brooke Beebe

Michaella Bernhardt

Brooke Bish

Kevin Clark

Alexis Grout

Jonathan Haeck

Caleb Marwood

Shelby Miller

Bryce Nelson

Daniel Sadler

Kourtney Samuels

Jayce Taylor

Eighth Grade

Addison Barnes

Katarina Cameron

Jacob Hackworth

Adyson Mattera

Lucas Suchy

Averi Wolf

HONORS

Fifth Grade

Sian Banks

Paige Barnes

Monica Consider

Mason Harmon

Emmett Haylett

Helena Hunter

Harper Klobusnik

Paige Lehew

Kaylyn Marwood

Isaiah McLaughlin

Addison Medrick

Oliver Miller

Jacob Moore

Claudia Sadler

Gregory Stortz

Boe Wetherell

Sixth Grade

Seth Berry

Colton Bish

Winston Brady

Cora Burkey

Adelle Darr

Brynlee Martin

Hadley Mead

Chelsey Meader

Katelyn Zakostelecky

Seventh Grade

Marcus Bishop

Darryl Demico

Wyatt Fleeger

Alexis Hathy

Haylie Hoover

Taylor Klemm

Emily Maynard

Katlynn McCurdy

Chase McGrath

Jacob Melnick

Lauriana Miller

Eighth Grade

BreAnne Dendis

Angel Dillen

Lexus Gradler

Sarah Hershelman

Suzannah Hunter

Emmilyn Legnosky

Alexander Mattocks

Leighton Mead

Daniel Moore

Kaden Motter

Miah Peterson

Abigail Potts

Rory Robertson

Colin Russell

Payton Seitz

Graydon Starcheski

Callie Summerville

Virginia Ubinas

Blake White

