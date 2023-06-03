A new after school program at Conneaut Valley Elementary School had tails wagging and kindness flowing. “Pawsitive Pals” is not a typo — it was an opportunity to read with therapy dogs after the hustle and bustle of a busy day. Snacks were offered and then, kids were invited to cuddle up with therapy dogs while stretching out and reading in the library. Any book read alongside a furry friend is made better than ever, especially when also coupled with kindness.
Kids also participated in activities that brought out kindness in a variety of ways. Some chose to create “kindness posters,” which lift spirits wherever they are hung. Others teamed up to create a “welcome” crew, designed to welcome new students to our school with a private tour and a swag bag of home-made cards, bookmarks and possibly even a Conneaut Valley T-shirt, if one is available. Another team created an advertising video to demonstrate the purpose of our new “buddy bench” — a bench where kids can sit if they want someone to play with them. The bench is monitored by kind kids who will invite them to play! Crafts and kindness videos brought out the creativity and the fun of this program. We hope to offer it again and again to take our school’s kindness to the next level.
Between the reading, the therapy dogs, and this much kindness, kids that stayed for the “Pawsitive Pals” club were included in something special, and we hope that their kindness spreads around the world!
