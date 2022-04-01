Conneaut Valley Elementary School recently wrapped up a celebration of Read Across America.
The school kicked off the week with a “Flashback Teacher” read. Students were divided into their homerooms from last year and had stories read to them from their previous year’s teachers. The school even had a surprise with retired teachers Mrs. Beers and Mrs. Heim returning for the event.
The school celebrated all week by having a Spirit Week during which students and staff dressing up each day in clothing that went with one or more of Dr. Seuss’ books. Special guest readers included community members, retired staff members, family members and state Sen. Michele Brooks. Conneaut Valley celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday by taking time to read as an entire school. Students were dressed in pajamas that day to go with Seuss’ stories “I am NOT Going to Get Up Today” and “Sleep Book.”
The goal for the building was to read 200,000 words within the week. There was a large snowman created to show the school’s progress throughout the week. Students know that reading is “Snow Much Fun!” because they exceeded that goal by reading 240,000 words!
Students got the chance to earn books and small snacks each day by reading each night and being put into a Readers’ Raffle each morning for reading.