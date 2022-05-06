Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society, 24928 Route 18, Springboro, in the Village of Shadeland, is open to the public on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m.
Visitors can see displays of photographs, artifacts and items of historical interests from the Conneaut Valley area of Conneautville, Springboro, Spring Township, Conneaut Township, Beaver Center, Hayfield Township, Summerhill Township, Norrisville area, Rundells, Hickernell, Guntown, Palmer and Fish Corners.
The military room is filled with many displays.
During Alumni/Memorial Day weekend the hours will be extended. On May 28, the society will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and on May 29, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The society also is open by appointment by calling (814) 587-2114 or (814) 587-2968.