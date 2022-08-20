The Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 24928 State Highway 18, Springboro, the group’s regular meeting. The society is open for tours on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m.
Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society meets Monday
