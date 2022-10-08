Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Oct. 4

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Serena Klink

Runner-up: Coulter

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: None

Best effort: Judy Wright

Officer: Sheila Schipani

Weekly challenge: No cake

Program: Simple food swaps for weight loss

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and meeting starts at 4:30.

More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.

