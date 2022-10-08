Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Oct. 4
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Kathy Coulter
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Serena Klink
Runner-up: Coulter
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: None
Best effort: Judy Wright
Officer: Sheila Schipani
Weekly challenge: No cake
Program: Simple food swaps for weight loss
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.
