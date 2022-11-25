Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Nov. 15

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Judy Wright

Runner-up: Joan Sommers

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Marilyn Hyde

Best effort: Sheila Schipani

Officer: Kathy Coulter

Weekly challenge: Drink eight glasses of water at least three days a week.

Program: Water or Coke?

Nov. 22

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Serena Klink

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Judy Wright

Runner-up: None

KOPS under goal: Teri Brady

Best effort: Marilyn Hyde

Officer: Brady

Weekly challenge: No French fries.

Program: Discussion of the Christmas party.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.

• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

