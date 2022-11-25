Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Nov. 15
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Kathy Coulter
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Judy Wright
Runner-up: Joan Sommers
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Marilyn Hyde
Best effort: Sheila Schipani
Officer: Kathy Coulter
Weekly challenge: Drink eight glasses of water at least three days a week.
Program: Water or Coke?
Nov. 22
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Serena Klink
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Judy Wright
Runner-up: None
KOPS under goal: Teri Brady
Best effort: Marilyn Hyde
Officer: Brady
Weekly challenge: No French fries.
Program: Discussion of the Christmas party.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
