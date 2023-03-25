Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Conneaut Lake TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) 499 met March 21.

Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Marlene Wineland

KOPS under goal: Teri Brady

Best effort: Coulter

Club information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and meeting starts at 4:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

