Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: June 28
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady
Treasurer’s report: Sheila Schipani
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Schipani
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Marilyn Hyde
Best effort: Heather Ordos
Officer: Brady
Menu draw: Eloise Brooks
50/50: Ordos
Marbles game: Brady pulled a “no winner”
Weekly challenge: No cookies.
Old business: Need information sheets and pamphlets for Craft Day on Sept. 3 at St. Phillip’s Church in Linesville. We’ve got a video and flyers to come.
Sheila noted that the Marbles game has reached our max amount and we will be taking out a marble a week until someone wins.
New business: Teri read a cute story from this month’s TOPS magazine. A lot more interesting things to look into up in there. Everyone who joins TOPS gets the monthly magazine that can include recipes, weight loss ideas and exercises.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
