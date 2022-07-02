Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: June 28

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady

Treasurer’s report: Sheila Schipani

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Schipani

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Marilyn Hyde

Best effort: Heather Ordos

Officer: Brady

Menu draw: Eloise Brooks

50/50: Ordos

Marbles game: Brady pulled a “no winner”

Weekly challenge: No cookies.

Old business: Need information sheets and pamphlets for Craft Day on Sept. 3 at St. Phillip’s Church in Linesville. We’ve got a video and flyers to come.

Sheila noted that the Marbles game has reached our max amount and we will be taking out a marble a week until someone wins.

New business: Teri read a cute story from this month’s TOPS magazine. A lot more interesting things to look into up in there. Everyone who joins TOPS gets the monthly magazine that can include recipes, weight loss ideas and exercises.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

