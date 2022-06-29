Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: June 21

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Joan Sommers

Menu draw: Mary Beth Newell

Fifty-fifty: Vera Owens

Marbles game: Brady drew a “no winner.”

Weekly challenge: No pastry

Business: Discussed items needed for the “TOPS table” at the craft sale on Sept. 3 at St. Phillip’s Church in Linesville. Looking for a video to play for the outing. Will need a sign-up sheet, handouts and a flyer. Planning an open house at the church the week after the craft sale.

Revised bylaws were reviewed and passed by all the members present.

Handouts also given to the members with information about TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) for interested parties.

Club information: TOPS meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

