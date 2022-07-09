Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: July 5

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Joan Sommers

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Marilyn Hyde

Best effort: Garth Faulds

Officer: Brady

Monthly winners:

Best loser: None

Runner-up: None

KOPS under goal: Hyde

Best effort: Joan Sommers

Officer: Brady

Menu draw: Sheila Schipani

Fifty/fifty: Hyde

Marbles game: Serena Klink

Weekly challenge: No doughnuts

Monthly draw: Hyde

New business: Welcome to Kathy Coulter and Klink.

Program: Brady read “Tips for Dieting or Getting Healthier.” Give something up for a month — bread, desserts, candy etc. — and watch the calories fall off. Read the nutrition labels on products. Drink at least six glasses of water a day. Stop tasting while cooking. Get a pedometer and do 10,000 steps a day. Keep track of your calories. Weigh yourself every day at the same time. Just a few ideas to help you keep on track and lose weight and feel better.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.

• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

