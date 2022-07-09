Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: July 5
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Joan Sommers
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Marilyn Hyde
Best effort: Garth Faulds
Officer: Brady
Monthly winners:
Best loser: None
Runner-up: None
KOPS under goal: Hyde
Best effort: Joan Sommers
Officer: Brady
Menu draw: Sheila Schipani
Fifty/fifty: Hyde
Marbles game: Serena Klink
Weekly challenge: No doughnuts
Monthly draw: Hyde
New business: Welcome to Kathy Coulter and Klink.
Program: Brady read “Tips for Dieting or Getting Healthier.” Give something up for a month — bread, desserts, candy etc. — and watch the calories fall off. Read the nutrition labels on products. Drink at least six glasses of water a day. Stop tasting while cooking. Get a pedometer and do 10,000 steps a day. Keep track of your calories. Weigh yourself every day at the same time. Just a few ideas to help you keep on track and lose weight and feel better.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
