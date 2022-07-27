Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: July 26
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Joan Sommers
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
Officer: Sheila Schipani
Menu draw: Heather Ordos
Fifty/fifty: Brady
Marbles game: Ordos drew a "no winner."
Weekly challenge: No white bread.
Business: Thanks to Joan, who brought some veggie snacks. Discussion was held regarding the Fall Rally 2022. According to Mary Leman, we can split the group and go to whichever date if needed. Several are going to Harborcreek and some are going to Titusville. Must have everything in by Aug. 22, including entrance fee and required information.
Discussion followed regarding the open house and dishes we will need. Joan suggested things we would need. We are going to make it a TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) healthy luncheon.
The Officers Chart for the year was filled and sent in to TOPS. Officers are: Brady, the new leader; Ordos, co-leader; Kathy Coulter, secretary; Schipani, treasurer; and Brooks, weight recorder. Members discussed needing an assistant recorder in the future.
Joan ended the meeting with one of her jokes.
Club information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
