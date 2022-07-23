TOPS (Taking off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keeping off Pounds Sensibly), Conneaut Lake Chapter 499
Date: July 19
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady
Treasurer report: Sheila Schipani
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Joan Sommers
Runner-up: June Callahan
Kops under goal: None
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
Officer: Schipani
Menu draw: Brooks
50/50: Garth Faulds
Marbles game: Mary Beth drew a no winner.
Weekly challenge: Use a smaller plate.
Business: New fall rally was discussed. There is a choice of three locations: Harbor Creek, Mercer or Titusville. There will be a need to make a basket. Open house: Joan presented her idea for bringing healthy food and labeling the nutritional value. Mary Leman will be joining the group at that meeting. Members reviewed the recent monthly Tops magazine. There was a good article on exercising.
TOPS meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at 814-449-7726
