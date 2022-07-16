Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: July 12
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady
Treasurer's report: Sheila Schipani
Weekly winners:
Best loser: June Callahan
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
Officer: Schipani
Menu draw: Heather Ordos
Fifty-fifty: Callahan
Marbles game: Brooks drew a "no winner."
Weekly challenge: Chew and eat your food slower.
Business: Decision was made to change to the 4 p.m. meeting after Labor Day on Sept. 6. Discussed more on the craft sale at St. Phillip's on Sept. 3.
Teri is going to call Mary Leman to check her schedule for a date either in August or September to visit our chapter.
Program: A participation of the members to voice their "Excuses" in their dieting or exercising routines. Examples: "I eat when I'm hungry"; "I'm always hungry"; "All the cookouts and company bringing food to eat"; "Just things happening in life"; "Needing to cook for company"; and "Nervous eater." Just a few things to overcome.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
