Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: July 12

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady

Treasurer's report: Sheila Schipani

Weekly winners:

Best loser: June Callahan

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady

Best effort: Eloise Brooks

Officer: Schipani

Menu draw: Heather Ordos

Fifty-fifty: Callahan

Marbles game: Brooks drew a "no winner."

Weekly challenge: Chew and eat your food slower.

Business: Decision was made to change to the 4 p.m. meeting after Labor Day on Sept. 6. Discussed more on the craft sale at St. Phillip's on Sept. 3.

Teri is going to call Mary Leman to check her schedule for a date either in August or September to visit our chapter.

Program: A participation of the members to voice their "Excuses" in their dieting or exercising routines. Examples: "I eat when I'm hungry"; "I'm always hungry"; "All the cookouts and company bringing food to eat"; "Just things happening in life"; "Needing to cook for company"; and "Nervous eater." Just a few things to overcome.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

